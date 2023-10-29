Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.09% of Artesian Resources worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter worth about $561,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Artesian Resources by 17.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 182,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

