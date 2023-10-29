John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,659,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,651 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 350,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

