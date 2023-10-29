Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:USMV opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

