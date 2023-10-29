Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $556,335. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

