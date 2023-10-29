Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,060 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 297,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.96. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

