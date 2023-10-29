5,000 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 52,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,777 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

