Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 71.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BERY. StockNews.com lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BERY opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $598,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $598,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

