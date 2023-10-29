Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $21.73 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.