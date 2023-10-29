Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,428 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 59,029.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 422,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 421,471 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $1,074,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.9% in the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 501,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

