Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $636,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GAPR opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

