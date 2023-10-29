Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,927,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2,439.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ORI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

