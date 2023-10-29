Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 722 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

