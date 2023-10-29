MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $203.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $206.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MarketAxess from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $206.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $200.01 and a 52 week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 92.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 89.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

