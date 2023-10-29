iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IETC opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $142.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

