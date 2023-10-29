Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 441,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 104,136,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,190,000 after purchasing an additional 104,113,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 308,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHI stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.