Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 5,203 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,245,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,381,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after purchasing an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOP. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

