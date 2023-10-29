Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 548 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,580,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,000,231,000 after purchasing an additional 156,138 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.