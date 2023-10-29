Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $93.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

