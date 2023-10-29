First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,232 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EMXC opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.14. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.