Van ECK Associates Corp Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.27 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.66 and a 12 month high of $105.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Novartis

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.