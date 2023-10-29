Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,943 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 532,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 303,826 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 6,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

