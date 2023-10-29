First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $278,751,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $180,458,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $146,557,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.5 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $386.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $419.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.77 and a 200-day moving average of $377.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

