First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XMLV. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 289.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 190,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 141,565 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 79,225 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63,114 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

