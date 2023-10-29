First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $223.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.04 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.18.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.