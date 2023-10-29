First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 548 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $157.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

