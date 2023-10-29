Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 446 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.05%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

