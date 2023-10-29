iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMB stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.61. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.24 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3533 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

