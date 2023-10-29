The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 219,703 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $276.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

