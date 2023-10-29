Van ECK Associates Corp Has $17.92 Million Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,174,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.89% of ProPetro worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 14.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,962.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at $487,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $70,962.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,243. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 2.37. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

