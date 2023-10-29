Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 283,295 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,295 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.28% of AGNC Investment worth $16,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -553.85%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

