Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 33,032 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,081,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Haleon were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Haleon by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,543,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,073,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haleon by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 646,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 372,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.05.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

