Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $20.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

