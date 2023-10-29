Hartline Investment Corp Buys 534 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $276.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.47 and a 200 day moving average of $306.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.