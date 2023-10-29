WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.48. 73,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 91,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 72,015 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

