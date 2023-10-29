Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $162.00 at Mizuho

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.23.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Dover has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

