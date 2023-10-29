Morgan Stanley Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $15.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.48.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 28.81 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 853,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 16.5% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 19.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

