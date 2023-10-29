MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Lowered to $28.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MXL. Loop Capital downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded MaxLinear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MaxLinear from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.36.

NYSE MXL opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -372.91 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $43.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $183.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after acquiring an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after acquiring an additional 319,971 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 3,223.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

