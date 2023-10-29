Ann Mather Sells 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Ann Mather sold 180 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $23,776.20.

On Monday, September 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80.

On Friday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

