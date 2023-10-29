Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHC

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $72.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.