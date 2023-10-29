Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $14.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.55.

Several research firms recently commented on HCAT. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $25,595.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,412 shares of company stock worth $70,137. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

