Raymond James Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.87. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

