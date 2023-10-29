Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,143,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $945,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,968,776.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,725,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,143,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 628,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,970,519 over the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

