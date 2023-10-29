Morgan Stanley Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $41.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.

NRG Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

