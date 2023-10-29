Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NAVI. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Navient stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Navient has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Navient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navient by 5.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navient by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Navient by 27.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

