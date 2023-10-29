Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Oppenheimer

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

