The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $68.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Innovations has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

