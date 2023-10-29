Microsoft’s (MSFT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $384.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.68 and its 200 day moving average is $324.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

