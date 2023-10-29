StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NXGN. Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.86 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -238.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

