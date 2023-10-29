Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT Lowered to $160.00 at KeyCorp

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $223,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,950 shares of company stock valued at $732,650. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

