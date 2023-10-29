Morgan Stanley Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $66.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ES opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $87.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.